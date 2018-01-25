Argument over seat on school bus leads to assault charge for student

A student from West Rowan High School was charged with assault after putting his hands around the neck of another student and strangling her, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on bus #49 on Monday.

Investigators say Daevonne Harris, 18, of Cedar Drive in Salisbury, was arguing with a 15-year-old student about where to sit on the bus. Harris put his hands around the girl's neck and started to strangle her.

The incident happened while the bus was traveling on Highway 801 in Mount Ulla, according to the report.

The girl's parents reported the incident to school administrators.

Harris was charged with assault on a female. He was jailed and released on $500 bond.

