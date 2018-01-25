Man accused in sexual assault case involving 94-year-old woman, her 72-year-old daughter

A man is accused of breaking into an apartment in west Charlotte, assaulting an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her daughter in December.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a breaking and entering on Dec. 9 at an apartment on Farmer Street. The victims said they were asleep when they woke up and saw a man, later identified as 23-year-old Tai'Quan Rodgers, inside.

"The 94-year-old female victim stated that the suspect assaulted her and sexually assaulted her 72-year-old daughter before leaving the apartment," police say.

Rodgers was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual battery, first-degree burglary, and assault on a female.

Police say information and evidence gathered during the investigation lead to Rodgers' arrest.

“I feel sorry for him. I love him. I forgive him. But, we have to pay for our wrongdoings,” said the 94-year-old victim. “I still have that little fear at night. That little fear.”

The victim says Rodgers busted in the back door and assaulted her daughter, who is mentally disabled, and then came at her.

“I think he took the chair and knocked the glass out is what I think,” said the victim. “He ran to me and tried to unbutton my gown. I said, 'you take your hands off me.'”

Several neighbors say the violence in that area has gotten worse over the years.

“Where is our protection in this community? That is what I want to know. It is just getting worse and worse and worse,” said Kimberly McKinney, a neighbor. “I’m doing the best I can to be out here in the next couple of months. My safety is at risk here.”

Detectives say they are reviewing similar cases to determine if they are related.

"We have about half dozen or incidents that involve a break-in or some sort of sexual assault or sexual assault attempt or peeping tom incident," Lt. Melanie Peacock said in December of a similar case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

