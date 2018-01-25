Morganton woman sentenced to at least 13 years for attempted murder

A Morganton woman was sentenced to spend at least 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder charges Monday.

The Burke County Superior Court judge sentenced Patricia Wellborn Hunley, 58, to 13 to 17 years in prison for assaulting and robbing a man in December 2016.

Court officials say Hunley and a co-defendant were involved in an assault and a robbery that happened at a home on Pete Brittain Road in December 2016. Hunley reportedly called the victim and said she needed help moving. That is when Hunley and the co-defendant tied up and beat the victim in the head with a hammer, knocking him unconscious, court officials said.

PREVIOUS: Pair accused of beating man with hammer in Burke County arrested

The court said the victim was also robbed of of $6,500 in cash and his pickup truck. The victim had serious injuries and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with multiple skull fractures and swelling to the brain.

Through interviews, it was discovered that Hunley planned to lure the victim to her home in order for the assault and robbery to take place, according to court officials.

The co-defendant, Stacy Heatley, plead guilty to the same charges in March 2017 and was sentenced to 25 to 31 years in prison.

PREVIOUS: Morganton man sentenced to at least 25 years for attempted murder

Heatley admitted to the crime in court, according to the judge. Heatley told the court he hit the victim with the hammer, smashed a glass chicken on top of his head and planned to rob him. The court says the victim was helping Hunley move out of her mobile home when the attack happened.

Heatley also plead guilty to attempted murder and robbery charges in McDowell County.

RELATED: Deputies say trio robbed, beat man with sledgehammer

Hunley is also facing charges in connection with the McDowell County incident, court officials said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.