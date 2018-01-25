Prototype vehicle stolen from former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon. He’s really annoyed.

Someone stole a prototype off-road vehicle from former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon and he’s both flattered and really annoyed.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help him find the thieves. They took a prototype Arctic Cat UTV from his shop in Charlotte.

“We can’t believe that a potential customer had to break and enter to steal this on Christmas Eve,” Gordon posted on Instagram. “I guess the thieves know the quality builds we do...Help us catch these thieves.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have joined the search, tweeting out a plea Thursday for clues about “this unique vehicle.” The value of the UTV has not been released.

The Arctic Cat was taken from Robby Gordon Motorsports on Twin Lakes Parkway at about 5 a.m. Dec. 24, prompting some news outlets to suggest Gordon was hit by “a Christmas Grinch.”

NASCAR fans have noted on social media that it’s yet another example of criminals targeting the region’s NASCAR community. In December, three intruders used military-style weapons when they tried breaking into the Davidson County home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. He grabbed his handgun and fired multiple shots at the home invaders, scaring them off. Three men have been arrested in the case.

“What’s the deal: First Richard Childress now you, Robby,” tweeted Scott Howard.

Gordon helped found the Stadium Super Trucks off-road racing series. Gordon will occasionally run UTV’s in his races, as do other series like NASA Rally Sport, reports AltDriver.com. Red Bull Global Rallysport is adding a UTV class to its races in 2018.

UTVs are similar to ATVs except that the passenger rides next to the driver rather than front to back like regular ATVs.