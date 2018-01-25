Registered sex offender faces new charges

A registered sex offender is back in the jail in Rowan County on new charges.

Tommy Warren "T-Bone" Boyett, Jr., 54, was jailed on Wednesday, charged with failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.

Bond is set at $50,000.

Boyett was previously convicted of four counts of indecent liberties with a minor in Catawba County in 1995.

He was also charged in February of last year with failing to register as a sex offender.

