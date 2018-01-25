Forever Family: Meet Alajah and Elijah

In this week’s Forever Family segment please meet two lovable young children, Alajah and Elijah!

Both of them are cute, but together they're simply adorable!

Watch our story of these two young siblings who are looking to get adopted together. We hope they can stay together and that a family takes them in soon!

If you think you, or someone you know, can be that family for these siblings, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. You can also log onto foreverfamily.org for more information.

