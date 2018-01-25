BLOG: Chilly Thursday morning, rain likely for the weekend

Cold Start Thursday Morning

Pleasant End To Workweek

Weekend Split By Rain

After a colder start with daybreak readings in the upper 20s, Thursday will pretty much be copy and paste of Wednesday with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

As winds shift by Friday, we'll gradually warm back close to near 60 degrees for the late week and start of the weekend, even despite more clouds by Saturday.

Rain approaches Saturday night into Sunday, but the latest data suggests an area of low pressure to our south may be trying to rob the Carolinas of the heaviest moisture. We'll watch to see if this trend continues, but right now we expect about 60 percent coverage of rain. Afternoon readings are forecast to be in the upper 50s both Saturday & Sunday.

Beyond the wet end to the weekend, Monday looks to bring back the return of sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the 50s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.