Two arrested in Newton armed robbery

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Catawba County Wednesday night. 

According to Newton police, the armed robbery happened on Northwest Boulevard just before midnight. Police said two people have been arrested. 

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident. 

No other details were released. 

