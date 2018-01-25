Tractor-trailer overturns in northwest Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer overturns in northwest Charlotte wreck

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover wreck involving a tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night. 

The two-vehicle wreck happened on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at Oakdale Road around 11 p.m. The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer, a passenger vehicle and a box truck, according to the Long Creek Fire Department. 

According to MEDIC, two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Firefighters said the outer loop was shut down for nearly an hour following the wreck. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

No other details were released. 

