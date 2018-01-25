Tractor-trailer overturns in northwest Charlotte wreck

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover wreck involving a tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle wreck happened on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at Oakdale Road around 11 p.m. The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer, a passenger vehicle and a box truck, according to the Long Creek Fire Department.

@LongCreekFD and @cookvfd responded to this MVA on I-485 Outer @ Oakdale Rd last night. A tractor trailer, passenger vehicle, and box truck were all involved. Two patients were transported by @MecklenburgEMS with serious injuries. The Outer Loop was closed for 1 hr pic.twitter.com/KKCR1BMiWl — Long Creek Fire Dept (@LongCreekFD) January 25, 2018

According to MEDIC, two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Firefighters said the outer loop was shut down for nearly an hour following the wreck.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

No other details were released.

