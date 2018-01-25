Man arrested for shooting near southwest Charlotte business

A man was arrested for shooting a man in the leg in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Jeffrey Taylor was charged for his involvement in the shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the J&W Arcade in the 200 block of West Woodlawn Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives were told the victim was getting out of a parked car when Taylor came running towards him with a pistol. Taylor was allegedly wearing a white mask and an orange hoodie.

The victim took off running and Taylor allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Taylor then reportedly ran back to a dark colored SUV and drove away towards Woodlawn Road.

Detectives signed warrants against Taylor for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

Taylor was located and arrested without incident.

He was also wanted for another assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened Wednesday in the 4400 block of Roadway Street, where he allegedly shot into a residence that was occupied by multiple people. No one was injured in this shooting.

Taylor was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

