Busted water main shuts down Avery County elementary school

An elementary school in Avery County is closed Thursday due to a busted water main.

According to the Avery County transportation director, Newland Elementary School will be closed for students and will operate as an optional staff workday. Officials said the water main busted around 2 a.m.

The break is in the main line into the school, the transportation director said.

The busted water main is only affecting Newland Elementary. All other schools in Avery County remain open Thursday. It is unclear whether Newland Elementary will be open on Friday.

No other details were released.

