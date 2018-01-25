Men shot while sitting in car in west Charlotte

Two men were injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the two victims were sitting in their car on Forestbrook Drive when they were shot during an attempted robbery just before 2 a.m. Police say one man tried to run for help and was later found on Northstream Drive. The second victim allegedly tried to drive to the hospital and was found at the Capri Motel on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Police said they found nine shell casings at the scene.

One man was shot in the leg and other man was shot in the chest and buttocks, officers said. Police said the pair were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victims reportedly knew the alleged shooter, according to police. Police said an argument lead to the shooting.

The shooter is still at large, police say.

