Police looking for robber in Rowan County

Police are looking for a robber after a pharmacy in Rowan County was robbed Wednesday evening.

A Rite Aid Pharmacy was robbed at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Lentz Road in China Grove, according to officials.

The robber is described as a heavy-set white man who is around 5'9" and in his late 30s to early 40s. The man is believed to be from the surrounding area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police in China Grove at 704-857-7755, ext. 207.

