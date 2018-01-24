Holiday lifts Pelicans past Hornets 101-96

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis each scored 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 101-96 on Wednesday night for their sixth win in the last seven games.

Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 16 rebounds in his 1,000th career game to lead the Hornets, who fell to 2-2 on the five-game homestand.

Holiday made a pair of driving layups late in the fourth quarter to help spark the Pelicans.

With 2:14 left, Holiday drove left through the lane and a made a tough contested shot over Nic Batum. After a turnover by the Hornets, Holiday took Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to the hole and scored again.

Batum answered with a 3 from the wing to cut the lead to one with one minute remaining - but that was as close as the Hornets would get.

Holiday and Davis both made a pair of free throws to push the Pelicans' lead to four before Kemba Walker turned the ball over on a bad entry pass with 10 seconds left, sealing Charlotte's fate.

Free throws and 3-point shooting played huge roles in the game. The Pelicans were 14 of 18 from the foul line, while the Hornets were 18 of 31. New Orleans made 14 of 18 3-pointers, while Charlotte shot only 6 of 21.

The tightly contested game featured 10 lead changes in the first three quarters, with no team leading by more than 11.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Cousins picked up a technical in the second quarter for arguing a call. ... Jameer Nelson had two big 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Pelicans a boost. ... Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley, a former Hornet, received a nice ovation from the crowd.

Hornets: Howard is battling for the league lead in technical fouls with 10, one behind Golden State's Draymond Green, who has 11. ... Walker became only the second Hornets player with 900 career 3-pointers. The other is Dell Curry (929). ... NBA Hall of Famer David Thompson was on hand for the game.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Rockets on Friday.

Hornets: Host Hawks on Friday to close a five-game homestand.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.