Man charged for exposing himself to 8-year-old at Charlotte school

A man has been charged for exposing himself near a school in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Feliciano Ramirez, 45, has been charged with felony indecent exposure and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Officials say the incident happened at Park Road Montessori in the 3700 block of Haven Drive.

Officers were told that an unknown male subject had parked a vehicle near the open area playground.

The suspect then caught the attention of an 8-year-old female student, exposed his private parts and started masturbating in front of her before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

A diligent teacher was able to provide officers with vehicle information.

Detectives tracked down the vehicle and identified Ramirez, who had been in possession of that vehicle.

The school's principal, Melanie Francis, says the student was approached during recess by a "stranger" not associated with the school.

"At this point we are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the incident," Francis said, in a note sent to parents:

Good evening. This is Melanie Francis, the principal of Park Road Montessori. I want to let you know that monitoring the safety of our children is our first priority. With that in mind I want to inform you that today during recess, a student was approached by a stranger not associated with the school. Immediate action was taken by school staff and the office was notified. At this point we are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the incident. Thank you for continuing to partner with us to keep your children safe by encouraging them to report any unusual activity. Have a wonderful evening.

On Friday, Ramirez voluntarily came to police headquarters, was interviewed, charged and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.

This is an ongoing, active investigation, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with additional information about this case or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600

Park Road Montessori is located on Haven Drive off of Park Road. Francis says monitoring the safety of their students is their first priority..

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.