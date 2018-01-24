Gastonia Marine Corps veteran says his Marine Corps flag was stolen from his home

Gastonia Marine Corps veteran Ace Beam, 72, said he was troubled to find his Marine Corps flag was missing from the front yard of his home on Park Avenue Tuesday morning.

Beam proudly flies three different flags in his yard, Old Glory, a Christian flag and a United States Marine Corps flag. He has plans to add more military flags to the display.

“Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, these are the people that represent this country,” said Beam.

The veteran said he served in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1967 and never saw combat but did spend time in war zones.

While he is unhappy his Marine Corps flag is gone, he isn’t surprised it was taken. He has filed a police report with the Gastonia Police Department.

“Nothing surprises me. A lot of people do a lot of things. We got a lot of drugs and a lot of people is not doing right,” said Beam.

The military veteran said the person who took the flag should be ashamed of themselves.

“To me in some ways it’s just like people going in the graveyard and kicking those graves,” explained Beam. “It’s just disrespectful in any that can be.”

The veteran said he plans on ordering a new Marine Corps flag for his front yard. He said he is now considering taking his other flags down at night because he fears someone may steal those too.

He said that the flag that was stolen was relatively new so he hopes someone will notice if it turns up somewhere unexpectedly.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Gastonia Police Department.

