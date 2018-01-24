Man shot, robbed at gunpoint in Mecklenburg Co.

Officers are looking for a person after a victim showed up to a hospital Wednesday afternoon with a gunshot wound in Matthews.

According to reports, a man showed up to the emergency room at Novant Matthews around 2:49 p.m.

The victim says he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the 900 block of Clearbrook Road, reports stated.

Officials are looking for the person responsible and ask anyone with information to contact Matthews police at 704-847-5555.

