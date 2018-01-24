Crimestoppers: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of pink insulation

A robbery involving home construction material isn't overly rare.

But what makes it very unusual is what crooks stole and when they stole it.

It was 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when a van pulled into the driveway of the Standard Insulating Company.

"This particular place is really far off the main road," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller. "It takes about three or four turns just off the main road itself just to get back here."

At this point on the surveillance video, the van turned around and appeared to leave.

"We think they tried to see if the business had an alarm or some sort of security device on the fence, then go down he street to see if police were dispatched."

Police weren't dispatched, so back came a man at the front gate who broke the chain lock. Minutes later, the van reappeared and drove through the fence, headed to the back lot.

"This kind of shows us they had some prior knowledge to this business and what type of things they sold here."

And what were they after?

"They came in and took insulating materials."

When the van got to the back lot, the two thieves helped themselves to bags of blown insulation, between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of the pink stuff.

"We've got maybe a heavyset driver that go out of the vehicle to help smaller built passenger, and then the van itself is silver, no hubcaps, older model 80 or 90's model Ford van."

What will they do with bags of insulation? You probably won't find it on the streets, but no doubt, it will be sold to someone, somewhere.

Because the men were disguised, police want you to pay attention to the van. It was an older Ford van, silver in color and no hubcaps.

If you know someone trying to sell bags of pink blown insulation, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and earn up to $1,000 in reward money.

