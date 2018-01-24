Bounce Scholar of the Week: Blake Mangum

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Blake Mangum, a 7th grader at Druid Hills Academy.

During his two years at the school, Blake has proven to be a true scholar. He is one who works diligently with completing all of his assignments on task and above expectations. This is truly evident with his Honor Roll status. Blake enjoys working collaboratively with his peers on various assignments as well as serving as a positive role model.

In addition to his academic success, he is also one who is a serious competitor when it comes to athletics. He currently holds a position on the Druid Hills Academy’s Panthers Basketball Team. Recently, Blake was awarded his first scholarship and he is just 12 years old. His academic achievements afforded him the recognition of earning a Victor Bell Scholarship. This scholarship is one which is to recognize and encourage those students who exhibit high academic performance but have limited financial resources in their pursuit of a college degree after graduating from high school.

