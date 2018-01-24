Reward offered for stolen 4-wheeler from Robby Gordon Motorsport - | WBTV Charlotte

Reward offered for stolen 4-wheeler from Robby Gordon Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help locating a stolen  vehicle.

CMPD tweeted Wednesday that the vehicle was stolen from Robby Gordon Motorsports.

Both Robby Gordon and Crime Stoppers are offering reward money. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

