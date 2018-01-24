ADORABLE: Little kids asked to draw their favorite teacher, explain why they're grateful

It was the brainchild of Ann Marie Furr, the art teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

She asked her 5th grade students to pick their favorite staff member at the school and draw them. She also asked each child to accompany the drawing with a brief written explanation of why the student is grateful for that person.

It’s called a Gallery of Gratitude.

The halls are now filled with more than 65 drawings that bring tears to some eyes.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize why you do what you do, to me, that’s why,” said P.E. teacher Mr. Laws

Mr. Laws pointed to his drawing hanging proudly on the wall.

According to Maggie, the fifth grader that drew it, “His hair is a little bit grayer than what’s in the picture.”

Those words bring a chuckle. So do some of the pictures, but they all bring a special warmth to the hearts of each staff member at Mount Pleasant.

Sometimes it’s just nice to be told you’re appreciated.

