AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old in Scotland County.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office, officials are searching for a missing child, 4-year-old Raul Johnson.

Raul Johnson is described as an Indian male around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing white and orange tiger striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

He was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg, NC.

Charlotte Fire officials are assisting in the search.

Pictures from our FieldComm Team deployed to and on scene in Scotland County assisting with their #NCAmberAlert incident. We’re providing the #ICP & #SAR teams with Tactical communications assistance. #SendingTheSwarm #MutualAid #COMU pic.twitter.com/rmWDbeT7KO — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) January 25, 2018

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.