Charlotte Hornets, Bojangles host basketball clinic for Special Olympics athletes

The entire Charlotte Hornets team will host a basketball clinic for Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina on Thursday Jan. 25.

This is the 14th consecutive year that the team will host a basketball clinic for more than 90 Special Olympics athletes from across the state.

The athletes will develop their dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defensive skills while rotating through different stations learning from Hornets players.

Prior to the clinic, the athletes will enjoy lunch courtesy of Bojangles’.

The clinic will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

