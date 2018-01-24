WBTV Sports OT: Youth movement is in full swing in NASCAR

The youth movement is in full swing in NASCAR.

Keep a starting line up close by as there are a lot of young faces in some pretty well known cars in 2018.

From William Byron to the #24 to Bubba Wallace to the #43 to Alex Bowman in the #88, it is sure to be a very interesting season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

For more on the youth movement, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

