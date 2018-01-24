Elton John is retiring from touring, but he’ll bring his farewell tour to North Carolina first

Singer Elton John performs before announcing final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Elton John’s farewell tour is coming to the North Carolina, but it’s going to be a while before it gets here.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will play Raleigh’s PNC Arena on March 12, 2019. In dates released Wednesday, the tour kicks off in September this year, and Raleigh is the third-to-the-last city in 2019. For now, it’s only stop in North Carolina, with Columbia, S.C. March 13.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 16 – more than a year before the show date.

“I’m not going to be touring anymore,” John said at a New York City press conference announcing the tour and his retirement.

“My priorities have changed,” he said, mentioning his young children.

John also promised this will be “the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.”

John, whose 2019 Raleigh show will fall shortly before his 72nd birthday, has had some health issues in recent years. One of his biggest scares came last year with hospitalization from a bacterial infection contracted in South America.

For what it’s worth, he has announced his retirement before. In 1977, he announced he was giving up touring in the middle of a show, only to return to the road two years later.

But he said that wouldn’t be the case, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m not Cher,” he said, according to Rolling Stone. “I’m 71. I can’t physically do the traveling anymore. I want to be at home. I really want to spend time with my children at home. I’ve had an incredible life, but life is all about change.”