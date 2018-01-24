Brothers arrested for string of home break-ins in Iredell County

A pair of men have been arrested after an investigation into a string of home break-ins in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office,the two brothers, Wesley Pope, 26 and Ashley Pope, 27, were arrested on several counts of felony breaking and entering charges.

The break-ins happened between Dec. 2017 and Jan. 2018.

In Dec. 2017, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Northfield Drive in reference to a breaking and entering. In this case, the brothers allegedly stole $15,000 worth of jewelry and other items belonging to the homeowners.

In Jan., deputies responded to break-ins in the 100 and and 200 block of Loggerhead Road, as well as a home in the 100 block of Darty Lane.

Detectives were able to locate a work tool, which belonged to the victim at the Darty Lane home, at a local pawn shop.

Further evidence located led detectives to obtain multiple felony warrants on Wesley and Ashley Pope.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Pope without issue on Friday Jan. 19.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with four warrants of felony breaking and entering and four warrants for felony larceny after breaking and entering, and given a $25,500 secured bond.

Wesley Pope was also arrested on Friday Jan. 19 by officers with the City of Conover Police Department on a misdemeanor larceny investigation.

He was taken before a Catawba County magistrate on warrants for four counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of obtaining property by false pretense.

Wesley Pope was issued an $180,000 secured bond on the Iredell County warrants and an additional $500 secured bond on Conover Police Charges.

No further information has been released in regards to these arrests.

