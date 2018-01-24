Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a police car

Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting a Boone police car Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of W King Street.

A driver of a black Jeep Patriot struck a parked police car and pulled into a parking space to survey the damage of the cop car. The driver then returned to his car and fled the scene, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

