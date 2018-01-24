Congressman Budd issues statement after visit to Salisbury VA Medical Center

US Representative Ted Budd (R-NC) issued the following statement after touring the Salisbury Veteran Affairs Medical Center and meeting with officials. The visit included tours of both the Community Living Center and Hospice, according to a press release from Budd's office.

“Ensuring our veterans have the resources they deserve is a main priority of mine, which is why I wanted to personally meet with the caregivers and officials of the Salisbury Veteran Affairs Medical Center. During my tour of the facilities, we discussed how they are working to help our heroes with issues, including suicide prevention activities, traumatic brain injury treatment, and opioid abuse prevention.

While there is still much more work to be done in the VA system to improve the lives of the men and women who served, I appreciate all the work that the Salisbury Veteran Affairs Medical Center does.”

Last year, the House passed all 12 appropriation bills, including the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill. According to the press release, this bill provided a much-needed increase in the level of funding for the Department of Veteran Affairs ($78.3B).

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.