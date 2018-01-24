Concord man sentenced to at least 8 years in prison for chase involving Rowan deputies

Cory Antwon Mahatha of Concord was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony fleeing to elude arrest and the status of being a habitual felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Mahatha to a minimum of 97 months to a maximum of 129 months in prison.

On March 28, 2017, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were sitting in an unmarked vehicle when they received reports that an assault had occurred. The deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a vehicle stop.

The driver, later identified as Mahatha, accelerated his speed which reached upwards of 100 m.p.h. The vehicle eventually stopped and Mahatha ran on foot but was found lying in a creek.

Mahatha had previously been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in removing another repeat offender from our community.

