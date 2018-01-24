Man arrested for identity theft and card fraud in Mecklenburg County

A man was arrested for allegedly making fraudulent purchases on a person's business and personal credit cards in 2017.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Anthony Ferguson was charged with felony identity theft and felony financial card fraud.

A report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office in Nov. 2017 about the fraudulent purchases. The victim claimed that Ferguson had stolen the business credit card and a personal bank card from them.

Approximately $1,500 in fraudulent charges were made on the victim's cards.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was gathered through bank records to prove the charges were made by Ferguson.

Detectives obtained two warrants against Ferguson before arresting him in Mecklenburg County.

He was released on $10,000 bond and has an upcoming court date in Mecklenburg County for a probation violation for embezzlement.

No further information has been released.

