Five children rescued from Linconton home after gunshots fired

A man is accused of firing a gun in a home with women and children inside.

Deputies say it happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Long Neck Drive in Lincolnton. Juan Soto is accused of firing a gun at the ceiling and at the floor while a woman, her sister, and five children were in the back bedroom.

Deputies say they were able to assist the women and children to safety through a bedroom window.

Soto reportedly didn't respond to commands, and deputies had to make entry. He was arrested following a brief struggle.

Soto was charged with seven felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony discharging a firearm inside an occupied building and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Soto was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a domestic violation.

He's expected in court on Jan. 25.

