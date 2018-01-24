Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Caldwell County

A man and a woman were found dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon,.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Brookview Place, which is off of Wilkesboro Blvd in the Granite Falls area south of Lenoir. Officials said a man and woman were found dead inside.

Investigators said that it appears a 72-year-old man shot his 72-year-old wife with a handgun then turned it on himself. Both were dead on the scene.

Neighbors identified the couple as Johnny and Nancy Clark. They said Nancy was suffering from dementia and Johnny was trying to care for her.

He had health issues too, however, and they said it was tough on him.

“He had a hard time just caring for himself,”said neighbor Elizabeth Hurley, who added, “it’s just a sad situation.”

Sheriff Alan Jones says investigators still have some more work to do but for now they are ruling it a murder-suicide.

#breaking a man and a woman found dead in this home near Granite Falls..appears to be gunshots. Investigation underway. Deputies are NOT looking for suspects pic.twitter.com/ft4qfbUJSr — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) January 24, 2018

There was reportedly no suspicion of foul play and deputies confirm that no suspects were being sought.

Officers had responded to a previous call at the residence in late fall of 2017.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.