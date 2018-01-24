A #MollysKids connection.

Before Christmas, Monty and Steve Smith reached out asking if they could quietly help one of our #MollysKids families for the holidays. I introduced them to Nolan Henderson in Charlotte, now almost 18 months old.

Baby NoNo lives with a genetic disorder called Mowat Wilson Syndrome. It stems from a large deletion of the 2nd chromosome and involves severe development delays. We first started following his story last March.



Nolan's mom, Theresa, was thrilled for the connection.



"Our families met on December 23rd," she said. "They shared their story and overwhelming kindness. We shared Nolan, laughs, presents, and even shed a few tears. It's great to be a part of something that gives you new perspective. We are blessed despite all our hardships."



Among other things, The Smith family surprised Theresa with two ALEX AND ANI bracelets with inspirational quotes, and donated to charity in Nolan's name.

And they all found out the world is extra small: the Smiths are neighbors with one of Nolan's doctors from NICU!

"We will be connected forever," Theresa said. "Thank you. Please let all the wonderful people who follow the #MollysKids stories know that real goodness comes from the posts."



Thanks for the update, Theresa. Your other pictures are below in comments. And a huge thanks to you, Monty and Steve, for wanting to share kindness.



- Molly



Past posts on Baby NoNo:

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

