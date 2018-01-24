CMPD asking for public's help finding man wanted for armed robbery

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating an armed robbery suspect.

Rashad Guallett, 36, is wanted by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) on warrants for armed robbery.

Guallett is described as a black male, 6'2" and 190 lbs.

Anyone who sees Guallett or has information on his whereabouts should call VCAT at 704-336-VCAT, or call 911.

