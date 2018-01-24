$1 million lottery ticket sold in north Charlotte

One person is $1 million richer after winning the highest prize in Tuesday's drawing.

According to a spokesperson with the North Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Sunset Road West in Charlotte. The winning numbers were 2-6-30-31-55 for the white balls and 7 for the Megaball.

A second North Carolina ticket won $10,000 by matching four of the numbers on the white balls and the Megaball. The spokesperson said that ticket was sold at the Handy Mart on Herring Avenue in Wilson.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prize, according to the spokesperson.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing is $76 million, which is $46.6 million in cash.

