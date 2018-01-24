Police: Charlotte baby was accidentally shot by father

A father accidentally shot his baby while removing a gun from a car in west Charlotte earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced the update during a briefing Wednesday.

The incident happened Jan 1 at the Arbor Glen Apartments near Romare Bearden Drive. Police say the father had the family member's gun in his pocket after removing it from a car when he accidentally fired it, striking the baby in the ankle.

The baby's mother was walking with the baby when it happened. The bullet went through the baby's ankle and grazed the mother.

The father allegedly told police he didn’t come forward right away because he was afraid DSS would get involved.

No charges have been filed.

