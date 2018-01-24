Arrest made in November Mint Hill shooting

A man was arrested this month in a November Mint Hill shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Vincent Ramon Sowell, Jr. was arrested in Greensboro on Jan. 9 in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. The shooting happened the night of Nov. 14 in the 8800 block of Brigadier Lane.

Mint Hill police found the 41-year-old man lying in a yard with a gunshot wound when they arrived. He went to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sowell faces attempted first-degree murder charges. Police say members of the US Marshall Service were able to track Sowell down and arrest him. He was sent to a detention facility in Alamance County.

If you have any information, you can call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

The victim's name has not been released.

