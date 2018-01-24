Need a new job? Retailer Lowe's is looking to hire thousands in NC

Are you looking for a new job to kick off the new year on a good foot?

If so, Lowe's Companies, Inc. is planning on hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across their stores in the United States.

The company is hiring for seasonal positions which include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders. The seasonal positions would typically last between March and September.

Part-time and full-time positions that are available include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.

Lowe's is looking to fill an estimated 1,250 seasonal positions in Charlotte and an estimated 1,100 positions in the Raleigh-Durham area. The company currently has over 250,000 people employed in the United States.

Jennifer Weber, who is the chief human resources officer, released this statement:

"When employees join Lowe's, they are joining more than a Fortune 40 company. They are joining a supportive network of caring, inspiring team members who are here to serve customers, communities and each other."

If you want to learn more about the available positions in your area or to apply online, click here. You can also apply at your local Lowe's store.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.