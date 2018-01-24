Rowan Co. sex offender, wife charged with child abuse in drug trafficking case

A Rowan County sex offender and his wife are accused of child abuse and drug trafficking.

Deputies say 44-year-old Elizabeth Gail Frady Stevens and her husband, 54-year-old Richard William Stevens, were arrested after selling prescription pain medicine prescribed to one of the suspects.

Investigators started making undercover purchases in November. "Arrangements for the purchases were made directly with Richard Stevens, a registered sex offender, who then sent his wife, Elizabeth Stevens, to conduct the sales," deputies say.

The pair was arrested after the third sale, where deputies say the couple's child was present.

The child was turned over to a family member following the couple's arrest.

Richard Stevens was charged with four counts of trafficking opium, three counts of conspiracy to traffick opium, maintaining a dwelling/house for keeping and selling controlled substances and misdemeanor child abuse.

Elizabeth was charged with nine counts of trafficking opium, three counts of conspiracy to traffick opium, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances and misdemeanor child abuse.

Bond was set at $30,000 each.

Richard Stevens has a 2006 felony conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child. Both Richard and Elizabeth have multiple convictions.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.