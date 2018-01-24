Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Mariah Woods’ mother's boyfriend has been charged with murder in the death of the 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in November.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death.

PREVIOUS: 3-year-old Mariah Woods was sexually abused by mom’s boyfriend, court documents allege

Investigators say they've been looking into this little girl's death for weeks. The girl's mother said she put Mariah and her brothers to bed and everything was "fine."

"The following morning when the mother awoke, Mariah was missing," the Onslow County Sheriff's Office says. "Kimrey provided a story that indicated that after the mother was asleep, Mariah had gotten up but was sent back to bed. Kimrey further explained that he left the residence for a short period of time and left the door unlocked."

Kimrey was the mother's live-in boyfriend and the one who reported Mariah as missing.

Hundreds of tips and leads, 250 pieces of physical evidence and forensic tests were sent to the FBI. A dive team recovered Mariah’s body on December 2 after investigators followed leads in the investigation. Kimrey was charged with obstruction of justice, conceal an unattended death, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Woods died from chloroform toxicity, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Kimrey is being held without bond. He's expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

