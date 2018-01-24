Dump truck overturns, shuts down I-485 ramp in Mint Hill

A crash involving an overturned dump truck has shut down both of the outer lanes on Interstate 485 in Mint Hill Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened on the Outer Loop of I-485 at Exit 43. The wreck has since shut down the ramp.

NCDOT officials said the crash happened around 8 a.m. The ramp is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m., NCDOT officials said.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.