Salisbury man arrested on federal warrants

A Salisbury man was arrested on federal warrants for violating "federal firearms codes," police say.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, 33-year-old Delwyn Jamar Smith was arrested on federal warrants from the middle district of North Carolina. On Tuesday, police went to the Brookview Apartments to serve Smith the warrants, officers said.

Police say Smith is awaiting court in the middle district of North Carolina.

Smith had previously been wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Salisbury in 2010. In 2010, a man was allegedly walking near the intersection of Grim Street and Old Wilkesboro Road when three people who he knew approached him, police said. Police said an argument began and the victim was reportedly knocked to the ground and shot. The victim was injured in the lower right leg, left thigh and was shot in his left toe, police say.

The victim said he did not know which of the three men shot him, but police believed all three were armed with a gun. Darius Lorna Hamilton was arrested in connection with the shooting and police said Smith was one of the two others who were wanted.

It is unclear whether Smith's arrest is in connection with the 2010 shooting. No other details were released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and FBI Charlotte helped in the investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

