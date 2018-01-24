Man seriously injured in Harrisburg hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Harrisburg Wednesday morning.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened on Roberta Road and Melissa Drive near the Rocky River Bridge. Firefighters initially tweeted about the wreck around 2:22 a.m.

*Traffic Alert* Accident with Injuries. Roberta Road and Melissa Drive. Please use caution in the area. — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) January 24, 2018

The road was shut down for some time while crews investigated the incident. Firefighters said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The extent of the man's injuries is unclear.

No other details were released.

