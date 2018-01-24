Man seriously injured in Harrisburg hit-and-run - | WBTV Charlotte

Man seriously injured in Harrisburg hit-and-run

Credit: Harrisburg Fire Department Credit: Harrisburg Fire Department
HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Harrisburg Wednesday morning. 

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened on Roberta Road and Melissa Drive near the Rocky River Bridge. Firefighters initially tweeted about the wreck around 2:22 a.m.

The road was shut down for some time while crews investigated the incident. Firefighters said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The extent of the man's injuries is unclear. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly