Person struck by vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Boulevard. 

The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. 

No other details were released. 

