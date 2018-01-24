Man undergoes surgery after being shot in Statesville

A man was injured in a shooting in Iredell County Wednesday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a man had called officers just after midnight and said he had been shot. Officers said they were able to track the man's cell phone and found him on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near Wilson Lee Boulevard.

It is unclear where the man had been shot.

Police say the victim was taken to Baptist Hospital where he underwent surgery. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

Police released this statement Wednesday:

"There is no indication that the victim was randomly shot while driving, so the public should not be concerned for their safety while they drive to work or school today."

The shooter is still at large, police say.

If you have any information, you can call the Violent Crime Collaborative at 704-878-3406.

