BLOG: Cooler temperatures Wednesday, warm up expected for the weekend

A Little Cooler Wednesday

Back In The 60s By Friday

Weekend Brings Some Rain

We're starting off chillier Wednesday morning behind Tuesday's blustery front, daybreak readings will be mainly in the 30s.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around both Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon readings in the mid 50s. That's a bit cooler than recent days, but still above average for late January.

We warm back up to the lower 60s for Friday and the weekend, but rain chances also gradually rise as well over the weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

