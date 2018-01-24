Fire destroys vacant Lincoln County home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire destroys vacant Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a house fire in Lincoln County Tuesday night. 

Officials say the fire happened at a vacant home on Owls Den Road just before 11:30 p.m. Officials said the home had been vacant for nearly a year. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. Officials said the home is a "total loss." 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

