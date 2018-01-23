Woman fatally struck in northeast Charlotte identified

Police have identified a woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night as 26-year-old Francisca Mia Rosada.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Sugar Creek Road.

Police said the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was reportedly driving south in the right lane of West Sugar Creek Road heading towards Interstate 85. Officers say Rosada was allegedly standing in the right lane at the time and was struck. She was not standing near a crosswalk, police said.

MEDIC took Rosada to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries but she died hours later, police say.

Officials said the call initially came in as a hit-and-run.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Police say speed was not a factor in the wreck. Officers said they believe Rosada was impaired at the time of the incident.

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

