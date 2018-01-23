Suspect's wife arrested, charged in connection with Burke Co. kidnapping

Carlton Lamaar Edmonson is still missing after reportedly being kidnapped in Burke County, assaulted and left in a remote area of TN. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

A second person was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Burke County man.

Tuesday night detectives arrested LeighKatherine Littleton, who officials say is married to a second suspect, Robert Leroy Littleton III.

The investigation began on Jan. 19 when the family of 30-year-old Carlton Lamaar Edmondson contacted the Valdese Police Department. The family said they had received phone calls from an unknown person saying their son had been kidnapped. The caller was reportedly demanding money in exchange for Edmondson's return.

Detectives began following leads in the case that led to Boone and Johnson City, TN. They say 31-year-old Robert Leroy Littleton III was soon named as a suspect.

When asked if the victim was still alive she stayed silent

Robert Littleton was arrested in Mountain City, TN, after being interviewed. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping and being a fugitive from justice out of NC. Investigators say they learned during the interview that Edmondson had been taken to a remote location in TN, assaulted, and left.

LeighKatherine Littleton is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

WBTV was on the scene when officials took Leigh Littleton into custody Tuesday night. When asked if Edmondson was still alive or if she wanted to say anything to the family, she remained silent.

Detectives say Mina just married the other suspect .. her name now is LeighKatherine Littleton .. her husband Robert is in jail in Tennessee

Deputies say they were called Friday about the kidnapping. Edmonson's family says they received phone calls from an unknown person demanding money and saying their son had been kidnapped.

Edmondson is still missing. He is described as a black male, 5’9” tall, and about 250 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Littleton is being held without bond pending extradition. LeighKatherine was given a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Edmondson's whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333. You can also contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 432-727-7761.

