Third man arrested, charged in connection with deadly southeast Charlotte shooting

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an August 2017 homicide.

Layfayette Demon Burney was arrested after police collected evidence during the investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Burney was arrested in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette. Police say Doggette was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of Independence Boulevard on Aug. 8.

Tuesday morning, CMPD and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located Burney and transported him to headquarters where he was questioned.

After the interview, officials charged Burney with aid and abet. He was transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

